Midwest Conference volleyball is back this fall, and so are the Cornell Rams as the favorites to win the regular season.
For the ninth consecutive year, Cornell is No. 1 in the MWC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Rams earned 40 total points and five first-place votes in the nine-team league.
Cornell has won the MWC regular season each of the past eight seasons since rejoining the conference in 2012.
There were no MWC contests in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Grinnell, the 2019 MWC Tournament champion, comes in second with 34 points and one first-place tally. Illinois College is slotted third (30 points) and Lake Forest fourth (28 points), rounding out the teams projected to the qualify for the MWC Tournament Nov. 5-6.
The No. 5-9 spots are Monmouth (27 points), Ripon (21), Knox (19), Lawrence (11) and Beloit (6).
Coach Jeff Meeker’s Rams have compiled a glossy 87-4 record in MWC play (regular season and tournament) since 2012. They captured the 2019 crown with an 8-1 mark.
Cornell returns four starters from the 2020-21 squad that went 4-1 in abbreviated nonconference action last spring and finished No. 21 in the final AVCA Top 25 Poll.
The Rams received 46 votes in the 2021 AVCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Cornell’s challenging schedule has it playing five teams ranked in the top 17 with No. 2 Colorado College, No. 3 Calvin, No. 7 Hope, No. 16 Muskingum and No. 17 Millikin. The Rams will face five other foes receiving national votes.
Cornell opens play Wednesday in Rock Island, Ill., with matches against Central at 6 p.m. and host Augustana at 8 p.m. Cornell’s home opener is Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against rival Coe.