Safe Trick-or-Treat Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 1 of 3 Buy Now An agent of mischief, the always present gorilla caused some chaos during a game of musical chairs, lounging in a chair far-removed from the circle. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Hudson Heister eyes a dummy as he walked around the Edinburgh Pioneer Village in his cow costume. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now A ride around the haunted trail lined with costumed dummies was a popular attraction as riders were treated to the fall foliage. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo