Sally L. Neunaber, 82, of Anamosa, passed away at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center Oct. 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where friends may call from 10:00 to the time of service. Pastor Frank Sheppard will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Wilcox Cemetery in Fairview.
Sally Lorraine Rathbun was born Feb. 25, 1939 in Monticello, the daughter of Lee and Mary (Webster) Rathbun. She graduated from Monticello High School in May 1958. She married Edmund J. Haskel June 26, 1958 residing in Texas. The couple later divorced.
Sally married Paul Neunaber July 3, 1970. They resided in Anamosa. Paul passed away May 11, 2000.
She is survived by her daughters; Cindy Haskel, Alice Haskel, Christine (David) Evenson and Theresa Neunaber; sons Alan Haskel, Harold Haskel, and Richard Neunaber; step-daughters Dianna Bentley, Joan Neunaber, Denise Lawrence; step-sons John Neunaber and David Neunaber; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Rosie (George) Pearson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul; infant daughter Imogene; infant son Lewis; step-son Jan Neunaber; infant brothers John and Ralph; sisters Mary Lee Rathbun, Altie Cooper, Jean Glenn, and Anna May Dircks.
By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with Sally’s family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Due to the current health pandemic, facemasks properly fitted over the nose and mouth, will be required at all times inside the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation!
The family would like to thank Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center and all the caregivers for Sally the past several years.