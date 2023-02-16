While you’re swiping through your phone photo gallery, be on the lookout for great Jones County Nature Pics! We’d love to get more residents to share their best shots with us. We know there are great images showing nature in Jones County just waiting to be unveiled! Why not enter the 2023 Jones County Nature Photography Contest? You could win a prize package including free camping and watercraft rental gift certificates to be used at Central Park.
Not sure what we are looking for? Do you have pictures of beautiful sunrises or sunsets on your phone or camera? Maybe you’ve taken a picture or two of your kids playing in the snow or jumping in a mud puddle? Maybe a few pictures of your family sharing a hunting experience or spending the day fishing? I bet you might have a picture of a deer, raccoon, birds at your feeders or beautiful wildflowers that caught your eye? Entering the Jones County Nature Photography Contest is easy and free!
If you think this contest is for expert photographers, you are wrong! All ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Everyone has a chance to win, but you can’t win if you don’t enter!
Entering is simple! All you need is a camera, sometime outside and a basic knowledge of photography techniques. A little luck is always great too!
Taking awesome photos is easy. Categories in the Jones County Nature Photography Contest include: “People in Nature,” “Plants in Nature,” “Scenic Jones County,” “Animals in Nature” and “Jones County by Drone.” I know you have probably already taken photos that will fit into one of these categories.
Now that you know about the contest, while you’re out and about, you can try a few simple photography techniques, and you’re sure to get some great outdoor shots for our contest and your refrigerator.
1. First of all — always be ready to take a pic!
2. Keep your subject and background simple. Don’t let your photo become cluttered with unnecessary “stuff” that takes attention away from your subject.
3. Get close!
4. Use the background in your photo to add strength and unity to the foreground.
5. Use the rule of thirds. Imagine your photo being divided into thirds horizontally and vertically. The intersections of these imaginary lines suggest four options for placing the center of interest for good composition in your shot. In scenic shots, this will also indicate where to position your horizon, a third of the way up or down in your photo.
6. Use repetition to make your photo more interesting. Use patterns present in nature.
7. Balance your photo. Don’t let your photo become lopsided or visually unbalanced.
8. Use the light to make your photo more interesting, colorful, dimensional and flattering to your subject. Early morning, late afternoon and overcast days provide the best lighting for most photos. Bright sun can cause harsh shadows and your subject to squint.
9. Create depth and perspective by framing your center of interest with objects in the foreground. Trees, branches, rocks and flowers, can all be used as foreground objects.
10. Give your photos a feeling of life and spontaneity by taking action shots. Pan the camera with moving subjects to get a better action shot.
11. Hold your camera steady to take clear and sharp photos.
12. Don’t forget you can hold your camera horizontally and vertically to get the best shot of your subject.
Entering the Jones County Nature Photography Contest is easy and can be done all online! You have until May 31 to get your photos entered for a chance to win a prize and bragging rights. Entry forms and directions can be found at the Jones County Conservation Board website at https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/ in the news and announcements section.