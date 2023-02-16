While you’re swiping through your phone photo gallery, be on the lookout for great Jones County Nature Pics! We’d love to get more residents to share their best shots with us. We know there are great images showing nature in Jones County just waiting to be unveiled! Why not enter the 2023 Jones County Nature Photography Contest? You could win a prize package including free camping and watercraft rental gift certificates to be used at Central Park.

Not sure what we are looking for? Do you have pictures of beautiful sunrises or sunsets on your phone or camera? Maybe you’ve taken a picture or two of your kids playing in the snow or jumping in a mud puddle? Maybe a few pictures of your family sharing a hunting experience or spending the day fishing? I bet you might have a picture of a deer, raccoon, birds at your feeders or beautiful wildflowers that caught your eye? Entering the Jones County Nature Photography Contest is easy and free!

