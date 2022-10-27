As part of a departmental update, Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver briefed county supervisors on a myriad of items on the department’s agenda.
Graver said he’s always taken pride in his ability to document his expenses and estimate his needed funding. With that said, there’s also the reality that the office’s budget has been impacted by exterior factors, like inmate counts and when inmate sickness. Those exterior factors have become more difficult to account.
“With COVID now, I don’t even know how to guestimate on a budget,” he said.
As an example, he pointed to his biggest purchase on an annual basis: buying two new vehicles for the department, which includes equipping the vehicles with the needed equipment.
“Last year, I only received one of the cars. That car had been ordered 18 months before. We didn’t even know if it would come at all, and it suddenly showed up,” Graver said. “Two of the cars that we’d ordered in that budget year, neither one of them showed up.”
When trying to order cars for this budget year, Graver was told Ford isn’t even taking orders at the moment. It’s a problem across the state, with the Iowa State Patrol taking the cars they can find and the Marion Police Department changing the color of their vehicles because that’s what was in stock.
When asked what the biggest problem he’s seeing crime-wise, Graver said it wasn’t any specific crime, but his office’s “ability to be proactive and target certain crime, I’m specifically talking drug crime.” This, he said, was a side effect of the staffing shortage. When fully staffed, deputies have time to be assigned to cases that might take anywhere from days to years. When undermanned, that’s not always the case when trying to keep up with the call log.
The department is currently working through applicants to fill open positions, which was discussed later in the meeting.
During his update, he discussed how he got started in the field and why he still loved the job.
“That’s one thing I enjoy about this job is having that connection with the community. Having people reach out to me...just having the ability to talk to people and listen. You can resolve a lot of conflict by doing that,” Graver said, noting that his former chief deputy and current supervisors Jeff Swisher had that same connection.
In other business, Graver discussed a 28E agreement with Delaware County for a tactical team to assist with high-risk warrants.