Jacob Sherzer saw a rewarding fifth season with the Rams end Friday night after a one-point consolation loss at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships inside the Berglund Center.

Cornell's unseeded Sherzer went down to the wire with Wesleyan's Marco Gaita, falling 7-6 in an elimination match at 174 pounds. Gaita broke a 5-5 tie on a takedown with about 10 seconds left in regulation. Sherzer scored an escape to pull within one point before time expired.

