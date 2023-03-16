Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Jacob Sherzer saw a rewarding fifth season with the Rams end Friday night after a one-point consolation loss at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships inside the Berglund Center.
Cornell's unseeded Sherzer went down to the wire with Wesleyan's Marco Gaita, falling 7-6 in an elimination match at 174 pounds. Gaita broke a 5-5 tie on a takedown with about 10 seconds left in regulation. Sherzer scored an escape to pull within one point before time expired.
In his opening match Friday morning, Sherzer was pinned by No. 7 seed Seth Goetzinger of Augsburg in 4:39.
Sherzer experienced his first trip to the national tournament and finished his final collegiate campaign with a 19-9 record. The Cedar Rapids native became Cornell's first NCAA qualifier in five years.
Five of Sherzer's losses this season came against nationally-rated opponents.
Sherzer compiled 63 career victories for Coach Brent Hamm's Rams. He was a two-time regional placewinner, earning an automatic NCAA berth this year with a third-place effort at the Lower Midwest Region Championships.