Iowa varsity basketball games will have a 35-second shot clock, starting in the 2022-23 season.
The shot clock is one of three recommendations by a joint committee Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and approved by their governing board.
The leagues plan to add an individual tournament for bowling this school year and changed the start date for track practices.
Shot clock
The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the NFHS allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, required of participating member schools starting in the 2022-23 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-22 regular season.
To encourage standardization among states, 35 seconds was the timing provided by NFHS approval. Further shot clock information and rule implementation will be provided by IHSAA and IGHSAU as it becomes available ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Bowling addition
Starting in the 2021-22 season, the state meet and state qualifying meets will both team and individual tournaments. Team events will feature baker games, then a bracketed format at the state meet. Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at the state meet. Details on host sites, qualifiers, and games will be provided by the IHSAA and IGHSAU before the start of the 2021-22 season.
Bowling classifications for boys and girls have also been changed to move the largest 32 programs by enrollment to Class 3A, the next largest 32 programs to Class 2A, and the remaining teams to Class 1A.
Track & Field start
Following recommendations from the joint track and field advisory committee, the start date for the 2022 season has been updated to allow for more practice time ahead of spring competition. The first practice date will now be Monday, February 21, ahead of the previous date of Monday, February 28. The first competition date will remain Monday, March 7.
For updated schedules in the 2021-22 athletic year, please visit the Calendar pages on the IHSAA and IGHSAU websites.