Every year new words get added to the dictionary. These come from a variety of origins and for some times mysterious reasons. Some seem to be simply legitimization of terms we’ve been using for some time and have already accepted. Others appear to be the merging of two-word phrases into one word. I have a little trouble thinking of them as new words since we’ve been using them all along. The words that qualify as truly new are ones that express a new concept or give name to something that previously had to be identified in terms of other things or ideas.
One such new word is “shrinkflation” expressing the combination of higher prices for packages containing smaller amounts of products. As an example; originally a package of chocolate chip cookies contained two dozen cookies. The cookies were loose in the bag so there were always a few that were broken. This never bothered me because I don’t swallow cookies whole and I rather enjoy picking out the broken bits. Cookie crumbs don’t have calories, do they?
Improved packaging added a thin plastic tray to prevent breakage. The cookies were now arranged in two neat rows of ten. The price remained the same. Did that plastic tray cost as much as the four missing cookies? A few months later the package price had increased by four cents. Contents remained the same. That might be due to transportation costs or the price of chocolate—or simply greed. After a few more months the package boasted, “NOW 10% more chocolate chips!” And the weight of the contents was listed as 2½ ounces less than before. Still, the price was unchanged.
It was pure chance that I heard about an experiment in a high school home economics class. Cookies before and after the purported chip increase were soaked in cool water to dissolve the dough, leaving the chocolate intact. The bits of chocolate from both cookies were counted. The cookie from the earlier package did contain fewer total bits of chocolate than the other one, but the chips in the second one were mostly small bits and very few actual whole chocolate chips. Those and the bits and pieces also weighed less than the chocolate from the first cookie.
A matter of semantics, the word “more” can refer to either number or amount, but its two opposites have very different meanings. “Fewer” refers to numbers, “Less,” is for amounts, sizes and weights.
Those necessary paper goods that we have all taken for granted for the last two or three generations have been changing gradually for some time. I noticed several years ago, that the tissues in their familiar box left a half-inch gap at the end of the box. The tissues were still square. A conservative estimate showed each tissue now eight square inches smaller than previously.
Toilet paper rolls grew now narrower and smaller long before the panic-driven shortages brought on by the COVID pandemic. While the number of shapes per roll remained the same, they were both narrower and shorter, resulting in considerably less tissue per roll. This loss was partially disguised by the introduction of “double” rolls and soon after, “mega-rolls” giving us even less for our money. Not to mention the fact that those big rolls don’t fit the recessed holders that are built into the only convenient spot in the bathroom,
Things that used to come in recognizable, more or less standard sizes such as pounds, quarts, pints and cups, now are bewilderingly packaged in odd numbers of ounces and fractions of standard measures—always less than in the seemingly identical package we’re accustomed to. And always at the same or greater price as before.
Pre-packaging has eliminated some of the choices we once enjoyed. I remember having been sent by my mother to purchase a quarter’s worth of lunch meat at the corner store. With the advent of the modern super markets, we found ourselves limited to sealed packages of 8 ounces or 1 pound amounts. Oh yes, we still have the option to buy that lunch meat sliced to order at the meat counter, but the half pound of pastrami that we asked for almost always weighs in at 9½ ounces or more. Again, more than we wanted, costing more than we planned to spend.
And that boldly emblazoned legend “new and improved” almost always benefits the manufacturer, not the consumer.
