NORTH LINNDue to a production error, last week’s games were not included in the write-up, so we will start off with some game recaps before getting into their big wins this week.
North Linn vs CR Prairie
On June 30 the Lynx ruined CR Prairie’s senior night taking a 4-2 win in 15 innings scoring two runs in the top of the 15th for the win. Ellie Flanagan might have had a game of her young career in the game pitching 13 strong innings while striking out 14 batters giving up just two hits. Skylar Benesh continued her outstanding freshman season with three hits, including a triple and two doubles. Jenna Lemley had a clutch RBI and Maddie Stepanek came in for the final two innings to shut down the Hawks on the mound.
“Ellie had, by far, the best game of her career. She arrived that night.” “We’ve had quite a few big wins this year, but this one, being away and in a big-time atmosphere, on Prairie’s senior night, this one was really special” said head coach Chad Spore
North Linn vs Marquette Catholic
On July 1 the Lynx swept the Marquette Catholic Mohawks 8-7 and 10-0. In game one senior Kaitlyn Sommerfelt continued her hot streak with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Sommerfelt leads the team in steals with 47 which ranks her second in 2A.
In game two the Lynx left no doubt scoring four runs in the third, one in the fourth and sealed the win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Benesh had three hits with three runs, six RBIs, a homerun and two stolen bases as the DH.
“We looked to be a bit worn out still from the Prairie game in game one. It almost cost us, but the resiliency we have built up this year brought us through,” said Spore
North Linn vs CR Xavier
On July 3 the Lynx fell to 4A 4th ranked CR Xavier 3-2 in 15 innings. The Saints were able to get across two runs in the bottom of the first and followed that up with a game winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Lynx outhit the Hawks 13-4. Flanagan had 14 strikeouts giving up just four hits.
Spore commented, “We went to Mount Mercy knowing we could win this one. Expecting to win, in a good way. It was a great game... you just don’t win every one-run game”
North Linn vs South Winneshiek
In the Class 2A Region 6 quarter-final matchup the Lynx took care of business, scoring in five of six innings to take a 10-0 win advancing them to the semi-finals against Jesup. Olivia Rauch had three hits including one RBI and two stolen bases. Flanagan pitched five strong innings with 11 strikeouts and Stepanek came in in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.
“It was good for us to do exactly what we should do. We had a chance to scout South Winn and I think they played very well for them, but we played 100% our game.” said Spore
North Linn vs Jesup
In the Region 6 semi-finals the Lynx faced off against the Jesup J-Hawks. A strong six run second inning. But the Lynx had a bit of a scare with the grand slam by Jesup in the top of the third inning. Jesup put one up in the top of their fifth but the Lynx responded big time putting across five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Benesh and Teagan Liebe each had a homerun. Jill Smith and Sommerfelt each went four for five with Smith having three doubles.
“We had a bit of a scare with the grand slam. But they really only hit two balls really hard all game. The girls again were resilient and kept putting up good at bats” “Jill really had a strong game at the plate, she’s got her timing back from her time out from injury”
Skylar Benesh is now the North Linn single season HR record holder with 13. She passed Grace Flanagan who had 12. The Lynx have gone 9-5 versus ranked teams which include seven 3A, 4A and 5A teams.
North Linn vs Alburnett
In the Class 2A Region 6 finals the Lynx faced off against a familiar TRC foe in the Pirates from Alburnett at home coming away with a huge 5-2 win earning them a trip to the state tournament and a second seed where they will play seventh seeded Iowa City Regina on July 19 at 5pm.
Kaitlyn Sommerfelt got the Lynx rolling in the first with a single and one of her two stolen bases on the night. Jenna Lemley drove her in two batters later with an RBI single to give the Lynx a 1-0 lead which they held until the fourth inning. In the fourth, Kenzie Bridgewater led off with a single, Sydney Smock followed her up with a single of her own before Addison Cira the Lynx designated hitter came in and lined a single bringing home Bridgewater to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead after four innings.
Head coach Chad Spore said, “Addie has been amazingly clutch all year as a pinch hitter. It’s not by accident she has a very consistent swing, we can count on hard contact with the ball a high percentage of the time”
Following the game we caught up with Cira about her pinch hit at bat, “I am used to him throwing me in situations that they need me when runners are in scoring positions.”
The Lynx bats caught on fire in the fifth bringing across three runs which was enough to secure the win with back-to-back homeruns from Smith and Lemley.
Ellie Flanagan had another outstanding night on the mound pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, allowing just five hits and three walks. Sommerfelt went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases giving her 49 on the year which leads the Lynx and the conference.
“Ellie responded extremely well after the HR in the 5th. She made quick work in the 6th and 7th; it was really impressive how she turned the page.” Said Spore
ALBURNETTThe Pirates showed that they can compete with the top teams in the State at 2A. The seniors have laid their footprint on the Alburnett softball program this season helping them reach a top 10 ranking and the Regional Final appearance.
Head Coach Nate Robertson commented, “It’s been a while since that has happened here. To end their career the way that they did, shows that this year they were all in. I’m appreciative of that. I’d like to thank them for competing all year long for us. I told them during the winter what we could have if everyone came together. We had some hills and valleys to overcome and I think the girls did a great job of persevering.”
Alburnett vs North Linn
On July 12 the Pirates traveled up to North Linn for a chance to punch their ticket to state but came up just short losing 5-2. Why the state put two top ten teams in the state in the same region is a head scratcher, but that is how things happen sometimes. Both teams came out and put the bat on the ball in the first three innings with North Linn holding a slim 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
The Pirates came out hot with freshman Samantha Caves getting a nice bunt to lead off the first inning. Kinzie Bridgewater hit a single and Lacey Neighbor walked to load the bases but the Pirates were unable to get a run across with the bases loaded. North Linn came up in the bottom of the first with a run from an RBI single by Jenna Lemley to take a 1-0 lead after one. Alburnett was able to again get runners on base in the second inning with a single by Rhea Armon and a double from Savannah Caves but like the first they were not able to get a run across.
Tides turned in the fifth when Sydney Cook hit a bomb two-run shot to tie the score but North Linn came back and hit two solo shots in the bottom half of the inning. The pirates tried to muster a comeback but it wasn’t their night falling 5-2. Caves went 2-4 and Cook went 2-3 with a homerun and two RBI. Hailey Carolan pitched 4 2/3 strong innings with four strikeouts.
“Monday was a tough pill to swallow. We knew going in that we could compete with them. We also knew they were going to be out for revenge. We came out, at the beginning of the game, knocking on the door but just couldn’t muster that key hit. Give them credit in that. They’re obviously a great team and Coach Spore does a fine job.” “I give credit to North Linn and hope they represent the Tri Rivers Conference well in Fort Dodge. I think they will.” said Robertson
Season reflection from coach Robertson
We were able to do some things this year to put Alburnett in the discussion of softball this year. I give a ton of credit to the girls for buying into our product and going hard. It’s a season that will not be soon forgotten and I’m proud of the seniors that turned into good leaders for our program. We had a really good mix of veteran knowledge, with girls who have been around the conference for a few years and youngsters who make the future promising. We had a big step up in our pitching and in softball, it starts in the circle. Thanks to all of the people who believed in us. We were able to make a run that not a lot of people thought we would. Definitely a memorable season for myself and hopefully the girls who helped make it.