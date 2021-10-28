Steve Duncan grew up in Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School in 1966. He attended Centerville Junior College, SIU-Carbondale and Emporia State University, competing in football and baseball all five years. Duncan received his BSE (Physical Education/Business Education) from Emporia State University in 1971. While at Emporia State, he married his high school sweetheart, Barb Gaines, in 1969.
Duncan taught accounting and business law during his nine year (1971-1979) high school teaching career. He also served as the assistant baseball coach at the University of Iowa from 1979-1985 and received his master’s degree in secondary educational administration in 1980 from the University of Iowa. His athletic administrators career included four years (1985-1989) at Sterling High School (Sterling, Ill) and 20 years at Valley High School (1989-2009) in West Des Moines.
Duncan worked collaboratively with the West Des Moines district to develop over $15M in new and renovated athletic facilities. The highlight of his career was the construction of the 8,300 seat Valley Stadium, which is used by football, soccer, the Valley Marchmasters, and for many public events. He was instrumental in establishing the “Athletic Directors Advisory Council” (ADAC) which gave 20 student/athletes a “voice” in the management of the athletic department. He served as a member of the Malaysian Youth Olympic Committee “Advisory Team” from (2000-2008)and was part of many national video productions on coaching and published articles in the area of athletic administration. Duncan’s leadership and collaborative approach at Valley helped develop a well- respected athletic program that valued the success of all its programs. During his 20-year tenure, 41 conventional State Championships were won, 20 by the boys’ program and 21 by the girls’. Valley also captured the Des Moines Register state “All-Sports Award” six times.
Duncan previously served as the president of the IHSADA (1989-1990) and was named the IHSADA State Athletic Director of the Year in 2000. He also received the IHSADA/NIAAA State Award of Merit in 2002. He was a presenter on five different occasions at NIAAA national conventions. Duncan is a “Lifetime” member of the IHSADA & NIAAA. He was named the National Athletic Director of the Year in 2006 by the National High School Coaches Association, The IHSAA honored Steve with the Bernie Saggau “Award of Merit” in 2008. He served the NIAAA on the Certification Committee from 2003-2008 and was the NIAAA State liaison from Iowa for 13 years. In the summer of 2009, the West Des Moines school district honored Duncan by naming the outdoor sports facilities at Valley the Steve Duncan Sports Complex. At the 2010 IHSADA Convention, he was inducted into the state association’s Hall of Fame. At the 2018 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association National convention in San Antonio, Texas he was inducted into their National Hall of Fame becoming only the second Iowan ever inducted.
Duncan currently does radio “color commentary” for the Big Ten/University of lowa baseball program (2009-present) and is currently serving his second term on the Solon City Council (2014-present). He is also one of the founders of the annual Fore Solon Charity Golf tournament, which supports Solon youth programs in the community,
Steve and Barb have been married 53 years. They have two daughters; Sarah Knight (1993) and Betsy Hendrickson (2001), both graduates of Valley High School. Steve and Barb have four grandchildren; Austin and Gable Knight and Logan and Karsyn Hendrickson, all of Solon.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Solon has continued to grow and develop over the past 10 years under the direction of our outstanding city staff.
Continued growth on Main Street has been a benchmark of Solon. Management of the residential development demands being handled in a fair and consistent manner in accordance with our comprehensive plan.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
Continued public service to Solon.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Recruit more retail business on or near Main Street. Continue close watch on our infrastructure needs as more development comes online.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
Continued importance placed on curb, gutter and street maintenance and repair.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
It’s been a pleasure to serve the residents of Solon and our surrounding area the past several years.