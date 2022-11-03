Solon Robotics to host league meet Nov. 17 Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOLON — The four First Tech Challenge teams of Solon Robotics (Solon Community School District) will host eight other teams in a league meet Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Solon Community Center.Anyone interested in robots and competition are welcome to watch the action. There is no charge for admission, and the teams are always happy to discuss their robots.The matches are scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and will wrap up by 9:00 p.m.Coach Bill Mattaliano notes, “This is NOT ‘Battle Bots,’ although many times, parts do fall off of the robots.”For more information contact Bill at solonrobotics367@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you