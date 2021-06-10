SOLON– Solon Centennial Lions Club conducts free eye-screening for children aged six months through elementary school age, on Monday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Solon Public Library meeting rooms.
SOLON– For Erin Kerkhoff, it’s been a summer on the road. That road goes back to her school track career at Solon. From there, it led to the University of Northern Iowa. Early this summer, it took flight, literally, to Eugene, Oregon for this summer’s Paralympic Trials. Her next stop? Japan …
SOLON– Bringing back a touch of nostalgia with contemporary amenities, The Brass Fountain, is sure to be a welcomed addition to Solon’s downtown. According to operating owner Nick Craig, “The inspiration was the soda fountain and to offer a unique place that’s not just another burger joint.”
Solon Old Gold Diner delivers meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.
In view of recent events, I can’t come up with a better column for the occasion than this one that was written nearly ten years ago. A lot has happened since then, but the message still applies.