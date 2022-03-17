Solon Firefighter Greg Morris accepts a $1,000 check to the Solon Firefighter’s Association from Ryan Camuso, Area Manager for Mast-Jägermeister US, and Breann O’Hern, Eastern Iowa Sales Manager for Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits. The check for the new fire station was presented Tuesday, March 8, with firefighters Brian Huyck, Dean Stange, Jamie Linden, Jon Reyhons and Doyle Spence present.
Progress continues on the new Solon Fire Station on the south end of town. When completed, the station will feature eight truck bays, administrative offices, meeting and training rooms and sleeping rooms to accommodate the volunteer firefighters providing staffing overnight. An early summer completion is anticipated.
Solon Firefighter Greg Morris (right) explains the layout of the new fire station to Ryan Camuso, Area Manager for Oregon and Iowa for Mast-Jägermeister, US, Inc. Camuso presented a $1,000 donation to the Solon Firefighter’s Association to go toward the station, expected to be completed in early summer.
Donations continue to roll into the Solon Firefighter’s Association for the new Solon Fire Station project. A recent donation appeared, at first glance, to have come from an unlikely source as Mast-Jägermeister US, makers of Jägermeister alcoholic beverages, presented a $1,000 check to the firefighters Tuesday, March 8.
Area Manager for Oregon and Iowa Ryan Camuso explained, “We have a national partnership with the United States First Responders Association (USFRA), and we asked for their support to help us find fire departments in need of some funds because we did a donation campaign for our new product, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, so we did a campaign throughout the state for a matched donation with Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits that we would match $1,000 for the state to support the first responders.”
Camuso said the money stayed in Iowa and did not go to a national fund.
“Any money raised here stays in support of the local foundation. So USFRA helped us locate these guys, and we understand they’re raising money for the new fire station, so we thought that would be a great fit.”
Greg Morris, the veteran Solon Firefighter spearheading the fundraising efforts for the new station, received a call from the USFRA.
“They said, hey Jägermeister is going to be getting ahold of you guys, we’ve chosen you guys for a donation to help out with the new building.”
Work continues on the station with an anticipated completion in June. The eight truck bay station also has administrative offices, meeting and training rooms, and sleeping rooms for volunteers to be able to staff the station overnight, cutting down on response time.
The Solon Firefighter’s Association continues to seek donations to help offset the cost of the facility, Morris can be contacted at 319-330-1775 with any questions. A donation form is available at www.solonfirehouse.com, donations can be made through purchases via AmazonSmile, through Venmo, https://venmo.com/SolonFirehouse, or by visiting Bridge Community Bank or the Solon State Bank.