SOLON — With a 2021 State title on one side and a top five finish on the other, Solon’s cross country program should still be making some noise as the 2022 high school seasons open. With practice now underway, Solon aims toward a powerful run through a tough schedule this fall. They take to the trails as defending Class 3A girls’ state champion and Class 3A boys 5th place finisher.

That preparation means a lot of offseason miles already logged by the 57 runners who turned out for the first days of practice. August 27 marks their opening meet and even with that depth, there remain openings to ‘shore up’.

