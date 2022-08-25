2022 Iowa State Fair results for Graham Champions and Macbride’s Pride 4-H Aug 25, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Static ExhibitsCommunication/Educational PresentationsJack Steinbrech, “Fishing 101,” Merit, Seal of Merit, Graham ChampionsCommunications/Extemporaneous SpeakingMadison Craig, Excellence, Macbride’s PrideCommunications/Share the FunEllyse Holubar, singing “To Where you Are” by Josh Groban, Participation, Graham ChampionsCommunications/Working ExhibitsCraig Family, “Tic Tac Toe to Go!” game, Excellence, Seal of Excellence, Macbride’s PrideBrooke Bowersox, “How to complete jigsaw puzzles,” Seal of Merit, Graham ChampionsMacbride’s Pride Trio, “How to make your own paper spinner!”, MeritStatic/Creative Arts/PhotographyMary Richards, “Green plant with water droplets,” Blue ribbon, Macbride’s PrideMackenna Craig, “8x10 photo of a gray cat,” Blue ribbon, Macbride’s PrideStatic/Creative Arts/Visual Arts – Original ArtGeorgia Havlicek, “Praying hands in front of a Christmas tree in front of the earth,” Blue ribbon, Graham ChampionsStatic/Family & Consumer Sciences/Child DevelopmentBrooke Bowersox, “Lady Bug CDs,” White ribbon, Iowa 4-H Literacy and Math Challenge Award, Graham ChampionsStatic/Family & Consumer Sciences/Food & Nutrition – Educational DisplayMackenzie Craig, “Cheez-Its or Gold Fish Crackers,” Blue ribbon, Macbride’s PrideStatic/Family & Consumer Sciences/Home ImprovementEllyse Holubar, “Once Upon a Doll House” yellow 3-story doll house, Blue ribbon, Graham ChampionsStatic/Family & Consumer Sciences/Sewing and Needle Arts – Constructed itemEllyse Holubar, “Farm themed wall hanging,” Blue Ribbon, Outstanding Sewn Item, Graham ChampionsStatic/Personal Development/Digital StorytellingBrooke Bowersox, “YouTube video on how to play the game Clothespins,” Blue ribbon, Graham Champions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsBetween the lines: Preview of the previewIn a sweet spot for sweet cornMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingJack Leighty new principal at Lisbon SchoolsCornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerWapsi Country Club men's golf: Staying in the mix, againGetting the bands back togetherSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachCity administrator relishes Iowa return Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.