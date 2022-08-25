With their 2022 cross country opener just a couple days away, Solon hits the turf ranked at/or close to the top in the state coaches’ polls. The Lady Spartans, after winning the Class 3A state title last fall and placing fifth in 2020, begin 2022 atop the Iowa Association of Track Coaches rankings. Solon’s boys, fifth a year ago in 3A and runners-up in 2020, are picked sixth as the season gets underway. Individual rankings are not yet in the mix.

Again, as in recent seasons, Solon faces a solid field of other ranked 3A and 2A schools on their schedule from meet to meet, and occasional 4A and 1A powers each step along the way.

