The Hawkeye women did something no other Iowa team (men or women’s) has ever done…win the regular season and the Big Ten tournament titles.
I got to talk to Jan Jensen, assistant basketball coach about winning the Big Ten title and the Big Ten championship.
First, I had to ask her about the final regular season game against Michigan when they beat the Wolverines 104-80 sharing the title with Ohio State.
Before a sold out crowd in Carver, Michigan jumped out to a first quarter lead of 25-20.
The Hawks scored 33 points in the second quarter, led 53-39 at half and never looked back.
Iowa shot 58% from the floor, 55% from three and 82% from the free throw line.
Super sophomore Caitlin Clark led the way with 38 points and 11 assists.
Monika Czinano and Gabby Marshall added 19 and 14, respectively.
“We had three straight sellouts including the Michigan game to end the season,” said coach Jensen. “That’s something we’ll cherish for all of our lives. It was just a moment and to share a championship moment at home that is just so rare.”
Big Ten Tournament
Iowa opened the Big Ten Tournament with a 72-59 win over Northwestern.
The Cats had beaten the Hawks 77-69 earlier in the season at home and Iowa won 72-67 in OT at Evanston.
Iowa used balanced scoring with Monika (21), Caitlin (19) and Kate Martin (15) leading the way.
“Some teams are just tough matchups,” said Jan. “It’s always a hard fought battle and their defense is something we don’t face all year.”
In the second round the Hawks handled Nebraska 83-66 winning their third straight game over the Huskers last season.
Caitlin Clark bounced back with 41 points and nine rebounds.
Monika had 22 points and Kate Martin pulled down 11 boards.
“Caitlin became Caitlin and everybody started to hit,” said coach J. “It was a really exciting victory.”
Next up Indiana and Iowa beat the Hoosiers 74 -67 for the third time last season.
This time it was Monika carrying the load scoring 30 on 13-18 shooting and ten rebounds.
Caitlin and Kate chipped in 18 and 14, respectively.
“Can’t say enough about our players,” said the coach. “Their poise and their mental work.
That’s tough to play a team three times in three weeks.”
NCAA Tournament
The Hawks cruised over Illinois State 98-58 in the first round at sold out Carver.
27 points and ten assists for Caitlin while Monika had 18 points.
Iowa had a 24-2 advantage on fast break points and were 20-21 (95%) from the free throw line.
“We did what we should have done against Illinois State,” said Jan.
The Hawkeyes season came crashing to an end getting knocked out by Creighton 64-62.
It was a physical game and the Hawks shot 22.7% from three.
Caitlin, who was heavily guarded all afternoon was 4-19 from the floor (3-10 from three) and scored only 15 points.
“They beat us, they beat Iowa State to get a shot at the Final Four,” said Jan. “They were good and well coached.”
Jan told me the referees were WNBA refs.
“We spoke to the head of officials and got an apology, quite honestly,” said coach J. “Lisa asked ‘why on earth would you give us refs that had never refed that much in college.’ It’s a lot more physical in the pros and they wouldn’t communicate with us.”
Regular Season
Iowa had three games canceled and three games postponed.
The highs would be sweeping Indiana, Minnesota and beating Michigan in the final game for the Big Ten championship.
The lows, losing to Iowa State, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (74-73) and Northwestern.
The Hawks lost to Michigan 98-90 on February 6 but put on a comeback led by Caitlin Clark.
Iowa trailed by 25 with 3:23 left in the third quarter when Catlin went to work.
All she did was score 25 points in the fourth quarter finishing with a career high 46 points and ten assists.
The super sophomore scored 33 points in the second half alone.
“Caitlin’s abilities are phenomenal,” said Jan. “She’s just opening doors that really haven’t been opened before. Caitlin shows you how much fun the women’s game is. She possesses a skill set that is one of the best ever. She is able to do things outside of the box. The challenge is letting Caitlin be Caitlin and letting everyone around her to shine brightly.”
“It’s not easy but it’s a blast.”
At one point in the season, the Hawks had only seven players healthy.
They beat Wisconsin 84-50 with all seven players scoring.
Catlin had 27 points and 11 assists while Addison O’Grady had a season high 16 shooting 7-9 from the field.
The Team
We know that Monika is back along with starters McKenna Warnock, Gabby Marshall and Caitlin but the players coming off the bench will play a key role if the Hawks have a chance to make another run at the title.
Kylie Feuerbach transferred from Iowa State and was a key player off the bench.
Kylie played in every game and started two, shooting 86% from the free throw line.
“Kylie is pretty explosive,” said Jan. “You will see her ability more this coming year. It takes time to learn a new system and new teammates.”
Addison O’Grady played in every game, shot 53% from the floor, 79% from the free throw line and led the team in blocked shots with 26.
“Her confidence increased during the year,” coach Jan said. “She changes us defensively because she is such a good shot blocker. It’s going to be competitive at the post position.”
New Recruits
The Hawkeyes are bringing in three new freshmen and a transfer.
Gatorade Player of the Year Hannah Stuelke, a 6-2 forward from Cedar Rapids Washington heads the list.
Hannah averaged 29.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Her high school coach said Hannah is the fastest player he has ever coached.
“We’re really hopeful she’s going to help us be a better rebounding team,” said Jan. “She’s got beautiful timing and good springs. She is so versatile. Her potential is extremely great and she could end up being one of the best Hawks ever.”
Taylor McCabe (5-9) is the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year averaging 21 points per game.
Jan said Taylor is the best 3-point shooter she has seen in a long time.
Jada Gyamfl is a 6-1 forward from Johnston, Iowa leaden her team to an undefeated season and state championship.
Molly Davis (5-7) is a transfer from Central Michigan.
Molly was a three-year starter for Central Michigan.
Jan said Molly will be a backup point guard and wanted to learn from Catlin Clark.
It should be a fun season coming up.