SOLON — After losses to Mount Vernon and Williamsburg the varsity Spartans needed a win, and found it at home Friday, Sept. 16 against Assumption Catholic (Davenport) on Armed Forces Night. Solon shelled the Knights 35-10 to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Blake Timmons put the Spartans on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter as he scored on a one-yard keeper. Grant Knipper booted the first of five point after kicks for a 7-0 lead. Coach Lucas Stanton was happy with what he saw early on saying, “I really liked our opening drive and how we established ourselves. We started to see a lot of what we have been working on the last couple of weeks come through. Some of that was just trying to get our edge back.”

