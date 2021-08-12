MONTICELLO— The 42nd Annual Pineapple Gala is Friday, August 20, at the downtown Cedar Rapids DoubleTree Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.
The Pineapple Gala honors the long-time relationship between WMT and Camp Courageous; Camp Courageous and WMT have a relationship spanning nearly 50 years. It began with individuals such as Tait Cummins, who had a son with special needs. After Tait’s passing in 1984, Leo Greco stepped up fill Tait’s shoes in support of Camp Courageous.
This year, Leo Greco would have turned 100 years old. To celebrate this occasion his son Lance Greco will emcee the gala. This year is also the 70th anniversary of the marriage of Tait and Dottie Cummins, a couple who have done so much for the camp. Representing them as emcee is their close friend Charlie Becker. WMT’s 100th Birthday is only one year away, and nearly half of that time has been in close relationship between the Camp and WMT.
The evening also includes the induction of Randy Lee, the most recent program manager of WMT, onto the Camp Courageous Honorary Board, the Camps’ highest honor. Randy joins the ranks of Tait Cummins, Leo Greco and Rick Sellers.
Rick, another former WMT program manager, is planning to retire from the radio business this year.
An exceptional Hawaiian dinner, entertainment and a grand door prize of a trip for two to Hawaii, at the end of the evening, are also planned for the Gala. Tickets are $60 each or a table of 10 for $600. Auction items can be donated or tickets can be obtained by calling Charlie Becker at 319-465-5916, ext. 2100 or emailing cbecker@campcourageous.org.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with special needs in its 47th year of serving campers. Camp Courageous serves nearly 10,000 campers with special needs annually. The camp is run primarily on donations, without government assistance, without formal sponsorship and without people paid to raise funds for the camp. This means is everything donated to the camp, whether it be supplies, time or other resources, goes directly to benefit the campers.