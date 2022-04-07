The Solon High School (SHS) Jazz Choir, 5th Street Jazz, won the state championship at the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships at Valley High School, in West Des Moines, March 29. Solon was one of eight groups selected by audition from around the state to compete. Each group sang for a professional panel of three judges awarding scores for each group. The judges selected 5th Street Jazz winners of class 3A.
“Every group is required to perform a swing tune to ensure adherence to jazz style and improvisation,” said Joel Foreman, Director of Choral Activities at SHS. “Our swing tune was ‘Take Me Away’ (featuring) soloists Maggie Hickman, Jaden Tabor and Kerrigan Lyons.”
Lyons was also the improvising soloist singing a scat solo, Foreman added.
“We also like to feature expressive ensemble singing, so like other groups we performed a jazz ballad ‘Where is Love’ arranged by Rosana Eckert and featuring Lauran Schwake and Jackson Messenger.”
It is a tradition for 5th Street Jazz to close with a funk tune, Foreman said.
“We commissioned Dr. Jeremy Fox from the School for Music Vocations to arrange the Earth, Wind and Fire chart ‘Shining Star,’ featuring Maggie Hickman, Brady Evers, Kerrigan Lyons, Jaden Tabor and Elly Holubar, our rhythm section, and horn line. All in all, we try to expose students to a variety of styles and grooves while ensuring they have a strong foundation in ensemble singing, swing feel and improvisation.”
Ensemble singers include Ben Duckett, Kayla Young, Connor Shepherd, Daniel Tearse and Milo Wolf. The rhythm section features Isabella Miller, Shane McAtee and Lauren Roskopf with Isabelle Ferin, Hattie Droll, Kira Burkum, Jamison Grimm and Jack Hosking comprising the horn section. Nora Fischer is the sound engineer for 5th Street Jazz.
To audition, schools submit a video recording of singing to the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships Board.
“These videos are sent out to a panel of three professional judges from around the state, country or even world,” said Foreman. “Judges award points to each group on a variety of musical categories. The point totals equate to rankings and only the top eight ensembles in each class are invited to compete at the Championships.”
Foreman pointed out this marks the sixth consecutive state championship for 5th Street Jazz and the 11th state championship in the last 15 years.
Foreman is in his 17th year as the director and the school started its vocal jazz program 16 years ago.