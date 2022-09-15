5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report for Friday, Sept. 9 By Cami Rasmussen City Administrator Sep 15, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits):This Week:• Final grading for residential lots near Raymond and Bergamot intersections.• Subdrain grouting on exposed intakes near Raymond and Bergamot intersections.Two-Week Plan:• Finish sidewalk paving between Wood Lily and Raymond intersections.• Final grade acceptance and seeding operations.• Material cleanup near Raymond intersection.• Construction traffic will increase along the detour route, David Dr., Windsor Dr., andKingston Dr. during Segment 2 paving on September 13th. See Segment 2 Notice on city website (https://solon-iowa.com) for more information.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):This Week:• Segment 2 paving preparations: reinforcement placed, stringline erected, subbase trimming, and cold joint preparations at all intakes and intersections.Two-Week Plan:• Segment 2 paving will occur on September 13th. See Segment 2 Notice on city website(https://solon-iowa.com) for more information.• Segment 2 intersection and sidewalk paving will begin the week of September 19th.• Topsoil Placement, final grading, and seeding operations after sidewalk paving is complete.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.):This Week:• No work was completed in the area.Two-Week Plan:• Water main excavations near bank driveway. This work will occur before Segment 3 is officially closed.• Segment 3 construction begins in 2-3 weeks. Traffic control/detour maps will be updated 1-week prior to Segment 3 closure.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. Trafficcontrol/detour adjustments anticipated for September 26th. Updates will be provided one week in advance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Springville volleyball: Total team effortAnamosa cross country: Committed to getting betterMount Vernon new teachers 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.