SOLON — The 2022 varsity football season officially starts Friday, August 26, or “Week One” of a nine-week regular season. Many teams however got an unofficial start Friday, August 19, with “Week Zero” scrimmage games including the Spartans, who hosted Linn-Mar for roughly an hour of football before impending storms ended the evening.

Solon, in Class 3A District 5, went 11-1 last season while the Class 5A District 5 Lions were 7-3 battling teams such as Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Prairie Cedar Rapids, SE Polk, Waterloo West, and falling 38-13 in the first round of the playoffs to West Des Moines Dowling Catholic. Dowling ended up falling to SE Polk in the quarterfinals. The bottom line, it was going to be a good test for the Spartans.

