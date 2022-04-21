The Lady Spartans had two golf meets last week with trips to Vinton and Maquoketa in less than ideal weather conditions.
The action started Monday, April 11, with a triangular with Vinton-Shellsburg and Beckman Catholic at the Vinton Country Club. Beckman won the meet with 209 followed by Solon (214) and the host Vikettes (215).
Morgan Meiers was the medalist with 46 in the nine-hole meet playing on the JV squad. Camryn Keith led the varsity with 51, Lilly Houtakker shot 52, Lauren Roskopf carded a 55, Taylor Dee and Rylie Greazel both shot 56, and Izzy Messenger had 60.
JV scores included Peyton Pentico with 51, Emma Hupfeld with 56, Sydney Dee with 61, Izzy Frees with 62, and Bailey Woolley with 63.
The Maquoketa Cardinals welcomed Solon for a Tuesday, April 12, dual meet at the Maquoketa Country Club where the Lady Spartans were victorious 228-281. Houtakker was the medalist with 55 with Pentico the runner up with 56.
“Conditions were pretty tough tonight,” said Coach Curtis Hendrickson. “A lot of times, the wind gusts would knock the girls off balance. Even though the conditions were harsh, we are capable of shooting lower scores.”
Keith shot a 57, Greazel had 60, while Dee and Messenger both carded 63.
A meet scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at Williamsburg was postponed to Wednesday, April 20, due to weather.