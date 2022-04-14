Wes Hilleshiem and his daughter cross the finish line of a 10-mile run Saturday, April 9, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area. The pair, from Marion, participated in the Hawkeye Run sponsored by We Run.
Tiffany Miller and Ted Smith, from Cedar Rapids, receive a congratulatory high-five near the finish line of a 10-mile run Saturday, April 9, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area. We Run sponsored the event including a 25k and 50k run.
Ethan Wykert (left) and Eric Wykert, from North Liberty and Iowa City respectively, near the end of a 10-mile run Saturday, April 9, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area. We Run sponsored the event including a 25k and 50k run.
Distance runners had several options Saturday, April 9, with five races in two events taking place simultaneously. We Run sponsored the Hawkeye Run, a trio of 25k, 50k and 10-mile runs at the Solon Nature Center while the seventh annual Brett Smith Memorial Run including a one-mile and 5k runs, with a kids run as well, at Randall Park.
Coralville’s David Shaha was the winner of the Hawkeye 10-mile in 1:07:10 with Wendy Shaha the first female and second runner overall to complete the race in a time of 1:07:52.
Four Solonites ran the 10-mile with Randy Laing finishing third overall in 1:10:55. Laing was also the first male in the 40-59 age group. Reid Wilson was 26th overall and the fourth male in the 20-39 age group in 1:44:15, Becky Klutts was 47th and the 14th female in the 40-59 age group in 2:15:44, and Dennis Munson was 52nd and the third male in the 60+ age group with a time of 2:25:51.
Erik Bandy, of Coralville, won the 25k race in 1:38:07.
Five Solon runners competed in the event with Eric Munson 15th overall and seventh in the 20-39 year old male group in 2:27:55, Brandon Moeller was 28th and tenth in the 20-39 age group in 2:46:31, Greyson Dumont was 37th and fifth in the female 20-39 age group in 2:59:58, Kelsey Anderson was 47th and tenth in the female 20-39 group in 3:14:15, and Ben Johnson was 69th and 19th in the 40-59 year old male group in 4:13:22.
The Hawkeye runs benefited the Wounded Warrior Project and University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital while the Brett Smith Memorial benefitted the Solon Fire Department nearing completion of the new fire station.