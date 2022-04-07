The city of Solon recently hired new Recreation Director Dylan Sloan. A native of Davenport and graduate of Centerville High School, Sloan moved to Iowa City five years ago taking a job with Iowa City’s Parks and Recreation Department as a coordinator and also hired on as an assistant coach at Regina High School under Jared Galpin.
“I coached there with him, he came over to Solon. Solon’s freshman position came open and I like coaching with him, so I came over and started coaching with him this season (2021-2022), which kind-of opened the door, I found out more about Solon’s community; it’s a really, really beautiful community, it’s a smalltown that kind-of gives me a feel of my hometown.”
When the position of Recreation Director for the City of Solon opened, Sloan knew he would be a good fit for Solon, and vice-versa.
“I’ve always had a love for the sports side of it. Growing up I wanted to get into the coaching aspect, originally wanted to become an elementary teacher. Life kind-of brought me away from that and did some volunteering for the local (Centerville) YMCA, and that was my first experience with ‘recreation,’ and what that can bring. When I moved to Iowa City and started working as a youth sports coordinator, that’s when it really opened my eyes to what recreation can bring to a community. I think Iowa City Parks and Rec does a really great job of programming and bringing the community together as a whole. There’s a lot you can do in bringing people together in recreation, so that’s where my passion really kind-of began.”
He’s been involved in inclusive programming, working with special populations, was a volunteer camp leader, worked with youth sports and some of the adult programming, as well in a customer service role.
“Here, my job deals with everything with the recreational facilities and the recreational programs.”
He oversees the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) where all outdoor youth sports programs are held, as well as parts of the Solon Community Center, home to indoor youth sports and adult programming.
The Solon Community Center is located in the former middle school, 301 South Iowa Street. The city leases space in the building for $1 per year and, per the lease agreement with the Solon Community School District, pays for gas and electric utilities- $1,833.50 April 1 through Aug. 31, and $3,667 per month Sept. 1 through March 31. The Community Center has full use of the gym, lobby and adjacent offices, auditorium lobby and bathrooms, cafeteria/kitchen, band room, music room, batting cages, lower level weight room, and the auditorium lobby with use of the auditorium for a weekly movie. The school district retains use of the gym between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. during the school year.
“I think there’s a lot of good things in our facility that we can utilize,” he said.
Sloan said he is looking to expand the opportunities for youth sports, “Maybe looking at other sports such as tennis.”
He also wants to increase adult programming as well.
“I think there is a lot of potential here with recreation. We have a strong community where a lot of people love athletics, and we can use our recreation department as something that serves every kid in the community with youth sports. And, I don’t think recreation ends with youth sports, so maybe looking into other options for these children and adults in the community.”
Older adults also can benefit from Solon’s recreation department as well, he said. “Right now, we offer a Zumba class, a yoga class that is coming up really soon. Seniors are a big part of the community and I think a big part of expanding their opportunities is finding out what the seniors in this community would like, what they’re looking for. I know we have a strong pickleball group that comes in, we have our Zumba group, that I’ve met, and just finding out and listening to them on what they would like to see in the community, what offerings they want, and then looking at our resources and what we can do for them.”
Sloan added he’s open to suggestions.
“I’m always willing to look into the possibilities.”
He is aware when it comes to seniors there is no one size fits all offerings. Older seniors may have no interest or limited ability for a Zumba class, for example, but may welcome the ability to take a walk inside.
“We have a lady and a gentleman that come in and walk the hallways, so maybe opening the gym for walkers.”
Sloan is starting out with his, self described, busiest period for youth sports.
“We just started our soccer program, which goes from preschool up to sixth grade. The older grades do a little bit of traveling so we partner with Mount Vernon and Lisbon, and we have a little league. For the younger kids we have more teams, so we just have a league amongst all of the Solon teams.”
Work has begun to plan for the summer baseball, softball and tee-ball programs, registration is underway.
“I want to look into adding some summer stuff, but I know baseball season keeps us pretty busy and soccer season keeps us busy. Adult-wise, we’ll look into continuing Zumba and yoga but I believe in the past this rec program has done (coed) sand volleyball, so I’ll look into that and see if we want to continue that this summer and what other options there may be.”
Sloan said he is evaluating the programs and what they have the potential to be, with the goal of getting kids back into the community by playing within the rec programs. However, he noted, he sees no need to take them away from other organizations, but rather complement those offerings with opportunities to play with the kids in their community. It’s also about reaching out to the kids in the community who aren’t having the opportunities (club sports), he said.
“And see what we can do for them. And that includes kids that might not have a passion to become the ‘best’ athlete, they just want to experience the sport, they just want to play with their friends and that’s what recreation is about.”
“There’s kids out there that maybe don’t like sports, but maybe they like Harry Potter and things like that. Are there things we can bring up like Quidditch (a fictional sport created by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for the book series, adapted for real-life play with it’s own United States Quidditch Association) and things like that?”
The main goal, he said, is to expand the offerings by looking at the community’s wants and needs.
“Gaining their trust and seeing what they want brought into the community. The Recreation Department is all about serving the community.”
The Rec Department has its own page on the city’s website at www.solon-iowa.com with the ability to register online. Information can also be found on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Solon-Parks-Recreation-Solon-Community-Center.
Solon Community Center Activities:
Pickleball: Mondays through Thursdays, 9-10:30 a.m. $1 admission.
Zumba: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Cost $1, bring a water bottle.
Yoga: Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. $10 drop-in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat.
Bingo: Starting soon.