The State Champion girls cross country, and track and field teams, celebrated their accomplishments one more time as they rode through the streets of Solon Saturday, July 16 in the annual Beef Days Parade.
A member of the Marine Corps League, Cedar Valley Detachment (Cedar Rapids) drives a well-restored Farmall M pulling a wagon with a Marine combat veteran and his family Saturday, July 16 during the annual Beef Days Parade in Solon.
The Louisa County Shrine Club (from Columbus Junction) brought Leapin Lena and their mixed up ’32 Chevy to the 2022 Solon Beef Days Parade. The Shriners have been a regular feature for several decades, entertaining crowds along the parade route.
SOLON — The ongoing East 5th Street construction project, with its detours, led to a new route for the annual Beef Days Parade Saturday, July 16.
American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s Color Guard led the way (preceded by a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy for safety), the Solon Fire Department led several trucks from neighboring departments including Ely, Mount Vernon, and Lisbon. Spartan high school athletics were well-represented with the State Champion girls track and field, and cross country teams celebrating one more time as they rolled along.
Don Ellis, the Voice of the Spartans, again announced the entries from his post along S. Dubuque Street. Ellis has been calling the parade for several decades.
Shriners, baton twirlers, Solon High School’s Cheer Squad, and politicians were also in the parade along with a number of local businesses, services, and organizations.
For those counting down the days until next year’s event, Beef Days is held the third weekend in July, which puts the parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.