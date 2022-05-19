The varsity boys improved to 13-2 on the season and 9-2 in the WaMaC East with a pair of shutout wins on the road over Independence (3-0) and Vinton-Shellsburg (4-0).
Solon knocked Independence (Indee) to 1-10 overall Tuesday, May 10 with all three goals coming in the second period. Owen Erusha, William Wittich, and Dillon Bruck made the goals with seven shots from Wittich (five on-goal), five from Bruck (two on-goal), and one shot from Erusha. Wittich was credited with one assist while John Peters made one save in 80 minutes in the goal.
The Spartans dipped the Vikings to 10-5 overall on Friday, May 13 with two goals per period.
Individual stats were not available as of deadline for this edition.
Postseason play begins Thursday, May 19 at home as Aplington-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford visits in a Class 2A Substate 5 first round match at 6:30 p.m. The winner will play either Mount Vernon or Independence at Solon on Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinal round. The Substate Championship (State Qualifier) is set for Wednesday, May 25 at Bondurant-Farrar High School at 6:30 p.m.
Benton Community and Clear Creek Amana will also tangle on May 19 with the winner facing Bondurant-Farrar on May 23. The 2022 State Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Tickets for the tournament are $10 and must be purchased through the tickets page on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website at www.ihsaa.org.