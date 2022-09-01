SOLON — Could Solon have a dedicated facility for senior citizens to gather, socialize, and be active?
If a small but determined group has their way, yes, even though they are well aware it may take several years to see the fulfillment of their goal.
A small group has been meeting informally at the Solon Public Library spearheaded by Jill Weetman, who has expressed her desire for a senior center in town. Weetman is with Solon Senior Support and is on the board of the Solon Senior Advocates. The first meeting was held Friday, August 12 with the second meeting Friday, August 26.
At the first meeting a wish list of sorts was drawn up including exercise space and meeting rooms. The current community center, located in the former school building and leased by the Solon Community School District (SCSD) on an annual basis to the City of Solon, was discussed with few “pros,” and many “cons.” The desire for an indoor walking track was stated and it was noted Lone Tree’s community and recreation center is connected with the Lone Tree schools, as a precedent for a potential partnership with the district. The Lone Tree facility was described as, “An amazing example,” of what could be done. It was also noted the current community center suffers from high utility bills, limited use as a community center as the district has first dibs on the gym and other facilities for Solon athletic programs, and the potential for future demolition to clear the way for a new school building. The community center also is plagued with HVAC issues and is difficult to maintain.
The Solon Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall and Family Life Center were discussed as well. The church built the fellowship hall in the 1970s and started the Senior Dining program. Seniors tend to meet in the hall for coffee and conversation prior to the on-site meals, and some will stay after and play games, however it was pointed out sometimes the church’s activities take priority.
One “wish list” item for a senior center was to have a full kitchen and to be able to move Senior Dining there on a permanent basis. Space to provide some respite care, possibly in the form of a senior adult daycare and day programing for seniors with dementia was proposed as well. Of course, the question of how to pay for such a facility factored heavily into the discussion. It was quickly agreed a partnership with the city would be essential with the possibility of sharing assets and resources.
It was also agreed it would take time, possibly several years, for such a facility to happen. Possible funding sources, in addition to the city, included grants, the federal infrastructure bill, and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, who make an annual disbursement to the Johnson County Senior Center in downtown Iowa City.
The Johnson County center was discussed with agreement that while it is for all of the county’s seniors, it is in an inconvenient location with limited access and parking issues, making a Solon facility that much more attractive.
During the second meeting it was revealed there was a previous attempt, which looked at partnering with the YMCA for a community center, possibly including a swimming pool as in Mount Vernon’s facility.
Sandy Hanson reported in 1989 the University of Northern Iowa conducted a study, which determined Solon needed a community center. In 2010, she said, the City revisited that study, and added, “It’s been on the City’s mind for years.” However, no concrete plans for a new facility, have been discussed.
North Liberty’s Community Center, home to the library and recreation center, with several large meeting and event rooms was discussed. North Liberty also hosts their senior events in the community center as well, which also contains an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, two large gyms, and an indoor walking track in addition to exercise equipment.
According to statistics provided at the first meeting there are over 500 age 65 or greater in Solon and in the immediate area.
Meetings are held at the Library Friday mornings at 9:00 a.m. with the next meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2.
As Art Tellin said, “It’s a dream, so far.”