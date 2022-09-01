The Golden Girls
A small group discusses the possibility of a senior citizens center for Solon during a Friday, August 26 meeting at the Solon Public Library.

SOLON — Could Solon have a dedicated facility for senior citizens to gather, socialize, and be active?

If a small but determined group has their way, yes, even though they are well aware it may take several years to see the fulfillment of their goal.

