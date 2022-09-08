In an effort to promote interest in Solon’s history, The Solon Economist is partnering with local historian Sandy Hansen with a series of historical goodies found within the Solon Public Library’s history collection.

Last week, we ran a photo of an old store from somewhere in Solon. On the back of the photo is written: “Broadside view of shoe and hat store. Couple standing in front are identified As Anna and Josie Zenishek. Ca. 1905-1910.”

Recommended for you