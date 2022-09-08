Solon firefighters battle a blaze in Alvin’s West End Tap at 100 W. Main St. in 1972. The building started as a clothing store at the turn of the century, was torn down after the blaze, and later was home to Kountry Karpets before the current City Hall was built on the site. An interesting side note to this photo is that Solon’s fire engine is red. The all-volunteer department has proudly ran distinctive lime-yellow trucks for many years now.
Sandy Hanson found this photo from the early 1900s and was curious about it. We now know thanks to Jim Huber and Pete Looney, the history of this building, which stood where City Hall is now.
Peter Looney Collection
West Main St. as it looked in 1915.
100 W. Main St. is home to Solon’s City Hall today
In an effort to promote interest in Solon’s history, The Solon Economist is partnering with local historian Sandy Hansen with a series of historical goodies found within the Solon Public Library’s history collection.
Last week, we ran a photo of an old store from somewhere in Solon. On the back of the photo is written: “Broadside view of shoe and hat store. Couple standing in front are identified As Anna and Josie Zenishek. Ca. 1905-1910.”
Jim Huber, a Solon resident from 1935 to 2000, and Peter “Pete” Looney, Solon Class of ’73, both responded.
Jim wrote, “It looks to me like the building shown is the old Alvin Zenishek Tavern, which once sat where City Hall is now located. It burned down in the early 70s and was replaced by Country Carpets.”
Pete confirmed Jim’s hunch, saying, “This is a picture of AJ Zenishek & Sons at 100 W. Main St. in about 1918. They were a men’s clothing store. This is the location today of the new City Hall. At one time the location was a carpet store that my father-in-law helped start. For many years, it was a popular tavern, up until it burned, anyway.”
Pete, who’s hobby is learning about old buildings in Johnson and Linn counties, provided a list of at least some of the tenants over the years including:
Joseph Horsky, 1900-1909, men’s clothing
Zenishek & Sons, 1918, men’s clothing
Alvin’s West End Tap, 1964-1972, burned down
Kountry Karpets, 1973-1977
Solon City Hall, 2015-now
“I like to know the history of every building!” said Pete. “And I like to share that information.” He published a book a few years ago titled “Lost Cedar Rapids,” where he profiled several old and now-gone buildings and places. He also collects old photos of now-historical structures.
Thank you, Jim and Pete, for solving this Solon History Mystery.