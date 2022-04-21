Sabrina Allen, Emilee Suchomel, Isabella Miller, Lucy Miller and Liona Rocha rehearse a scene from Jungle Book, a play by Joseph Robinette based on the classic book by Rudyard Kipling. The show takes the stage in Solon’s Performing Arts Center this weekend.
Brandon Merrick (as Baloo), Collin Bumsted (as Shere Khan), Sabrina Allen, Emilee Suchomel, Isabella Miller, Lucy Miller, Liona Rocha, Emi Scott, Kassie Rummel, and Morgan Holm rehearse a scene from Jungle Book, a play by Joseph Robinette based on the classic book by Rudyard Kipling.
In 1894 English author Rudyard Kipling penned a collection of stories he titled The Jungle Book. Many of the characters are animals but for Mowgli, a boy or “man cub,” raised by wolves.
The literary classic was made into movies by Zoltan Korda (1942) and Walt Disney (an animated film in 1967). A remake of the Disney classic debuted in 2016, and there have been several other excerpts and variations on Kipling’s theme over the years as well.
Joseph Robinette created a stage production, which will be presented by the Solon High School Drama Department this weekend.
Through Robinette’s script, Kipling’s story is brought vividly to the stage in this exciting adventure of Mowgli, who is befriended by Bagheera the Panther and Baloo the Bear, and is threatened by Shere Kahn, the evil tiger. Also present are an array of other jungle creatures who inhabit this action-filled play. Interspersed with the Mowgli tale is the equally intriguing story of a young Rudyard Kipling, who is sent from his home in Bombay to a British boarding school where he encounters his own “jungle,” including people—both good and otherwise—who parallel many of the animal characters he created. Filled with excitement and humor, the play highlights the struggle of good versus evil, the worth of friendship, and the importance of loyalty and other values required for surviving the “law of the jungle.” While the very young audiences will delight in the portrayal of the animals and the fast paced action, older children will be fascinated by the character relations and the story itself, as well as the unique introduction to the author.
Two performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door with general admission seating. Adult tickets are $10 while 18 and under are $5.