KCRG TV 9’s latest CityCAM sits high atop the intersection of E. Main and Market St. (Hwy. 1), and is ideally located to capture spectacular sunsets in the western sky as well as monitoring weather conditions.
KCRG TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara works on an internet cable connection for the latest CityCAM atop a new mixed occupancy (stores below, apartments above) building being built at the corner of E. Main and Market St. (Hwy. 1) in Solon as Don Ellis looks on.
KCRG TV 9’s latest CityCAM sits high atop the intersection of E. Main and Market St. (Hwy. 1) on a new mixed-occupancy (stores below, apartments above) building being constructed by Neil Erusha. The location provides an optimal view down Main Street to the west.
For all of the high-technology available to meteorologists in forecasting, monitoring, and reporting the weather, sometimes direct observation of current conditions makes all the difference, which is where KCRG TV9’s CityCAM network comes into play. This camera, located in Solon, is the newest in the station’s network.
All is quiet in this early morning view of the intersection of E. Main and Market St. in Solon as seen by KCRG TV 9’s latest CityCAM. This image was captured just before TV 9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara’s usual wake up time. In addition to his on-air duties, O’Mara coordinates the CityCAM network, and installed the camera last week.
SOLON — Since 2008 KCRG TV 9 has had a “CityCAM network” of cameras strategically located around eastern Iowa to monitor weather conditions and enhance the broadcast meteorologists’ ability to convey current conditions to viewers. As of last Thursday, Solon has joined the network by becoming the latest town to have a camera.
The network began with ten cameras and has steadily grown to 25 and counting said Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara. “The more in the area, the better. These cameras are extra eyes in the sky at all times, and the more you have, the better you can monitor weather conditions.” O’Mara joined the TV 9 weather team in 2007 with his first on-air day coinciding with one of the worst ice storms in Iowa history. Among his early morning duties are preparing and delivering weathercasts from 4:30-7:00 a.m., radio weather, newspaper and web updates, mobile updates, and computer maintenance for the Weather Lab. “When you work alone at 3 a.m., you learn that kind of stuff fast,” he joked.
In addition he coordinates the CityCAM network and facilitated installation of the camera atop one of two buildings under construction at the intersection of E. Main St. and Market St. (Hwy. 1). O’Mara explained why Solon, and the building (owned by Neil Erusha), were chosen.
“We thought we had a void in eastern Johnson County. We put (a camera) in Mount Vernon several years back now, but still felt we needed something a bit closer, especially in a growing town like Solon. The placement of the camera was tied to the awesome downtown look of small town Iowa, in addition to a wonderful west view.”
Erusha offered space on his building and was met with enthusiasm. “He (O’Mara) liked the idea of it looking right down Main Street,” Erusha said.”
Meteorologists like O’Mara have taken to using such cameras heavily during severe weather events, augmenting their “wall-to-wall” coverage with real time views of storms. Social psychologists have determined people are more likely to respond to weather warnings when meteorologists are able to show them the actual threat. O’Mara agreed with their findings, saying, “The study of visual confirmation is absolutely correct. It’s human nature to confirm the threat, whatever it may be, then take action. A visual of a tornado, fire, or other hazard will absolutely affect reaction.” The cameras also provide what is known as “ground truth,” or confirmation of what is being shown on radar as well as what trained spotters (amateur radio operators, volunteer firefighters, and others) are reporting.
“Ground truth is huge,” said O’Mara. “Not just in severe weather, but other types of weather as well. These are particularly valuable during times of drizzle and fog. Radar can’t detect either of these, yet, if a camera is seeing it, that’s a form of an observation.” He noted the National Weather Service has utilized KCRG’s camera network to enhance their decision making at times in relation to issuing dense fog advisories or other weather statements. “These are also wonderful for all types of winter precipitation,” he added. “When a winter storm first begins, most times that snow is being detected by radar, but isn’t hitting the ground yet. The CityCAMs can help us determine the ground truth of wintertime too.”
Placing a camera isn’t as simple as just bolting one to a pole 10-12’ above the roofline, he explained. “Some people think these cameras grow on trees…they don’t. There’s a lot of pre-planning that goes into camera placement, and funding.” The Solon Area Community Foundation, Solon Beef Days Committee, and Solon State Bank are contributing to the project.
Don Ellis said as treasure of Beef Days, he and Norm Ziskovsky go to KCRG each year and cook steaks for the staff while promoting Beef Days. “When Kaj would interview us, we discussed the possibility of Solon joining the 25 towns that have CityCAMs. I would say we have been working toward this for five-to-six years!”
In addition to finding a suitable location, there are also logistical issues. South Slope Cooperative Communications, the internet provider for Solon, had to run a line to the roof, as an example.
“Oftentimes it takes around six months from discussion to final product to ensure the equipment is exactly right and everything is in line,” O’Mara said. “Lately, it’s been longer due to supply problems.”
The time, effort, and expense has paid dividends, however. “Our camera network has caught a lot of weather over the years including funnels, wall clouds, flooding, lightning, tornadoes, fires, and even a plane crash. We’ll also utilize the network for astronomical applications such as eclipses, full moons, and time-lapsing planets as they cross our sky. Our timelapses are utilized by Iowa State University and will occasionally be used for educational purposes. We’ve even had police departments reach out to see if your CityCAMs have caught any criminal activity!”
Despite his busy mornings, which has started with a 2:00 a.m. wake up since 2009, O’Mara also makes free appearances, by request, to schools and organizations.