SOLON — Since 2008 KCRG TV 9 has had a “CityCAM network” of cameras strategically located around eastern Iowa to monitor weather conditions and enhance the broadcast meteorologists’ ability to convey current conditions to viewers. As of last Thursday, Solon has joined the network by becoming the latest town to have a camera.

The network began with ten cameras and has steadily grown to 25 and counting said Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara. “The more in the area, the better. These cameras are extra eyes in the sky at all times, and the more you have, the better you can monitor weather conditions.” O’Mara joined the TV 9 weather team in 2007 with his first on-air day coinciding with one of the worst ice storms in Iowa history. Among his early morning duties are preparing and delivering weathercasts from 4:30-7:00 a.m., radio weather, newspaper and web updates, mobile updates, and computer maintenance for the Weather Lab. “When you work alone at 3 a.m., you learn that kind of stuff fast,” he joked.

