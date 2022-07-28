All trips leave from Solon Rec Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations.
Thursday, August 25 – Dan and Debbie’s Milking Parlor and Creamery, Ely (in process)
Lunch at Bobber’s Marina. Sign up to drive or ride, leaving the Rec Park at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Celebration Belle River Boat, Moline, Barefoot Becky (TBA)
Watch this space. 20-passenger limit.
Thursday, October 20 – Breitbach Restaurant, Balltown (TBA)
Watch this space. 20-passenger limit.
Restaurant Runs – Call 319-430-8655 for reservations, dining time 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 11 – Maggie’s Woodfired Pizza’s, Iowa City, personal cars.
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, August 25 at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” – The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Original cast members: Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Elizabeth McGovern (Lady Grantham), plus others. Catered meal, to reserve call Senior Dining, 319-624-2251 or 319-430-8655.
Pantry Wish List
Higher grocery and gas prices have increased the number of families coming to the pantry, and supplies are being challenged. Needs are toiletries, canned fruit, canned chicken and tuna, pasta and sauces, mushroom and chunky soups, peanut butter, jams, kid’s cereals, flour, sugar, condiments, toilet paper, and paper towels. The Solon Methodist Church garden provides the Pantry with fresh produce throughout the summer as well as many local gardeners and Kroul Farms. Our families also have access to farm fresh eggs throughout the year.
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279 to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transportation to medical appointments.
Senior Advocates:
Art Tellin 319-626-2816 Barry Byrne 319-354-8757 Larry Brecht 319-624-2925
John Lamantia 319-621-6887 Larry Meister 319-624-2516 Ivan Hasselbusch 319-670-9105
Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 Don Burch 319-624-4054 Phyllis Fiala 319-331-7447