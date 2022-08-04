Meet new friends, reunite with friends, play Bingo before lunch, and join the card players after. Meals from Solon Retirement Village are served at 11:30 a.m. and cost $4.00. Meal deliveries are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Make reservations by Monday noon for Wednesday meals by calling 319-624-2251.

Sam’s Main Street Market will sponsor the meal Wednesday, August 10, Wednesday, August 17 will be a State Fair Celebration, and a Solon representative will provide updates on Wednesday, August 31.

Recommended for you