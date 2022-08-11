Solon Senior Dining is a great place to have lunch on a Wednesday. Meet new friends, reunite with old friends, play Bingo before lunch, and join the card players after lunch. Meals from Solon Retirement Village are served at 11:30 a.m. and cost $4.00. Meal deliveries are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Please make reservations by Monday noon for Wednesday meals by calling 319-624-2251.

Wednesday, August 17 will be a State Fair Celebration and a Solon city representative will provide an update on what’s happening in Solon on Wednesday, August 31.

