Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others.
What’s new in August?
Friday Speaker’s Series – 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Solon Public Library
Speakers sharing their expertise, talents, and skills – all geared toward older adults with time to ask questions, and for discussion.
August 5 – Dylan Sloan, Solon Parks and Recreation Director will share the latest updates on activities.
August 12 – Dr. Sato Ashida, Associate Professor Department of Community and Behavioral Health, University of Iowa College of Public Health will present “Disaster Prepwise,” an emergency preparedness plan geared toward older adults.
August 19 – Lianne Westcot, Solon artist, will share her artwork and discuss her background and the inspiration for her art.
August 26 – Lauren Geistkemper, Nutrition Services Coordinator, Heritage Agency on Aging, will show how to make healthy meals for one or two.
You will not want to miss the important information these experts have to share! Call Cindy at Senior Transport if you need a ride to the Library, 319-360-3279.
More Chair Yoga starts August 1
This class (and our amazing instructor) is so popular that we added another day and time! Starting Monday, August 1 at 12:30-1:30 p.m., Julie Ellen will lead a second class. Come join us on Mondays 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 10:00-11:00 a.m. for a fantastic workout for the body and mind!
Chair yoga is a beneficial form of yoga for any fitness level, from active seniors to those recovering from an injury. Chair yoga has the following benefits for older adults: low impact on joints, improves flexibility, and reduces stress.
Pickleball update: “If you build it (or put lines on it), they will come.”
The Family Life Center has lines! We are eagerly awaiting a completion date for the courts.
Pickleball Club of Johnson County (PCJC) will be renting the courts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:00 a.m.-noon starting Friday, Sept. 2. Want to join the fun? Contact Janet Luedtka at 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com, or Jill Weetman at 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the FLC are $40/year ($20 for 2022) and donations are gladly accepted.
What is Zumba? A fun cardio dance workout with great music!
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Solon United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Use the back (West) door. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is FREE! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun! Donations to Solon Senior Support to cover the cost of gym rental are encouraged.
Blood pressure clinics
Johnson County Public Health is conducting a FREE blood pressure clinic at the Solon United Methodist Church the first Wednesday of every month 11:00 a.m.-noon.
Need a ride to a medical appointment or somewhere in town?
We have volunteers who will give you a free ride! Give Cindy Jensen, transportation coordinator, a call at 319-360-3279 to enroll and set up your rides.