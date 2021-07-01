MOUNT VERNON— The Solon Spartans improved to 18-7 on the season with a varsity doubleheader sweep of rival Mount Vernon on the Mustangs’ diamond Thursday, June 24.
Solon took game one 9-1 with ten hits including two each from Kinnick Pusteoska, Ben Cusick, and Cade Chapman (a pair of doubles). Chapman also drove in four runs in the contest. Blake Timmons took the win for Solon after six innings on the mound giving up one hit and one unearned run, walking four, and dispensing six strikeouts.
The Spartans took the sweep by shutting out the Mustangs 8-0 in the nightcap with three hits each from Timmons and Pusteoska (including one double). Pusteoska drove in three runs with two RBIs each for Brett White and Brady Jeworrek. Brayden Rickertson took the win with 6.2 innings on the bump giving up six hits and no runs. He walked two and delivered seven strikeouts.
The Marion Wolves will welcome the Spartans for a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1, starting at 5 p.m. while Vinton-Shellsburg invades Solon on Monday, July 5, for a 5 p.m. double-dip. Cedar Rapids Xavier visits for a non-conference JV and varsity pair starting at 5 p.m. (JV). Iowa City West High visits on Wednesday, July 7, for another non-conference JV-varsity pairing also starting at 5 p.m.
Solon 9, Mount Vernon 1
Hits — Kinnick Pusteoska 2, Ben Cusick 2, Cade Chapman 2, Brady Jeworrek 1, Gehrig Turner 1, Carson Shive 1, Jackson Ryan 1
Singles — Pusteoska 2, Cusick 2, Jeworrek 1, Turner 1, Shive 1, Ryan 1
Doubles — Chapman 2
RBIs — Chapman 4, Cusick 2, Pusteoska 1, Ryan 1
Runs — Pusteoska 2, Michael Pipolo 2, Brett White 1, Jeworrek 1, Shive 1, Cusick 1, Chapman 1
Pitching — Blake Timmons 6.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts. Parker Pentico 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strike out
Solon 8, Mount Vernon 0
Hits — Blake Timmons 3, Kinnick Pusteoska 3, Brett White 1, Ben Cusick 1, Jackson Ryan 1
Singles — Timmons 3, Pusteoska 2, White 1, Cusick 1, Ryan 1
Doubles — Pusteoska 2
RBIs — Pusteoska 3, White 2, Brady Jeworrek 2
Runs — Timmons 2, Ryan 2, White 1, Carson Shive 1, Cusick 1, Cade Chapman 1
Pitching — Brayden Rickertson 6.2 IP, 6 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts. Parker Pentico 0.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout