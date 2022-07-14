SOLON — Beef Days, an annual tradition since 1971, fills the downtown area this weekend with events kicking off Friday evening and running through Saturday night.
In addition to food and fun, Beef Days is a major fundraiser for many local non-profit organizations with the Solon Beef Days Committee disbursing funds to the tune of more than $385,000 since 1978 when the Committee was formed.
Among the highlights this year is the highly anticipated return of the Solon Optimist Club’s Bingo tent from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Friday and noon–10:00 p.m. Saturday. The popular hay bale toss is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday across from the bandstand on Main Street with registration ($15) at 6:00 p.m. in front of the bandstand. A kiddie tractor pull is also set for Friday, at 5:30 p.m. (sign up at 5:00 p.m.) in the Kid’s Corner at Dubuque St. and Short St.
A 1-mile fun run starts at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K run starting at 7:35 a.m. Saturday.
The Beef Days Parade is set for 10:00 a.m. with a new route this year. Staging will be on Hagaman Lane off of Highway 1 with the parade traveling up South Iowa St. and returning down South Dubuque St.
Also new this year is a Teen Track in the Kid’s Corner with a 3:30 p.m. straw bale toss Saturday (3:00 p.m. sign-in, ages 11-14) and a street dance from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.