SOLON– The following students were recipients of Beef Days Scholarship awards: The Bob Stinocher Scholarship was awarded to Ashley Stinocher; The Larry Meyers Scholarship was presented to Joe McAtee; The Kris Brown Scholarship recipient was Selma Kleinsmith; and the Beef Days Scholarship was bestowed upon Ben DeValk.
