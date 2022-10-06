WAVERLY — With 1800 runners on the course over eight races in Waverly and with over twice that many fans, coaches and onlookers, the combined Steve Johnson (high school) and Dan Huston (college) cross country races Saturday, October 1, outdrew the Wartburg college football game a block away.

High schools from Minnesota (Twin Cities area, Rochester), southeast Wisconsin and all across Iowa—(Sioux City, Des Moines, Dubuque, the Quad Cities, Solon and elsewhere) crammed into the starting boxes. “It’s probably bigger than our state meet,” agrees Solon Coach Emy Williams. “The number of teams, the number of high quality teams. There were a lot of Class 4A sized schools there. It’s like you are going to see different competition, as they all compete in one large field of runners.”

