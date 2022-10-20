SOLON — Voters in the Solon Community School District will likely be asked to go to the polls next March to approve a bond issue for several projects. Superintendent Davis Eidahl and representatives of architectural and engineering firm ISG and Piper Sandler (the district’s financial management firm) met with 30 stakeholders to an invitational meeting Wednesday, October 12 to discuss likely projects for the bond referendum. The 30, representing a diverse cross section of the district were chosen as “influential members of the community who others look to for their opinion,” said Sue Peterson, with ISG.

Eidahl stressed the district would be able to sell bonds, and thus incur more debt, without needing to increase the tax levy, which currently sits at $16.28. He noted when voters approved the last bond referendum in 2015 the levy was $16.35. He added a goal of the district, while in a growing community, is to maintain the “small school feel” with a campus environment (school buildings located near each other), and with grade-alike buildings, which was a factor in the construction of the intermediate school in 2017. That project, he noted, was paid for by bonding against sales tax revenue (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE funds) rather than through general obligation bonds.

