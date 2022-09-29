SOLON — 5k and one-mile runs at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) aren’t new, however a new run is making its debut Saturday, October 8 for a very special group of kids, including at least three from within the Solon community.

The first ever Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Timber Dome Lodge. While the Monster Mile will loop around the SRNA the 5k will follow the trail out toward Ely Road. All proceeds are to benefit the brand new Joining Hands Pediatric Rheumatology Support Group at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

