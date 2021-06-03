MARSHALLTOWN– Over two days at the Elmwood Country Club, Solon’s boys proved the regular season was no fluke.
The Spartan varsity boys were second only to Gilbert in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28, in Marshalltown.
After two full trips around the course, Solon finished the tournament with a 656, 29 strokes behind Gilbert (627) but 13 ahead of third-place Spirit Lake.
Solon ended the first day with a 325 and followed it up with a 331 Friday.
Freshman Jack McCarty took the top spot for the Spartans, carding a 75 and a 78 for a 153 total, good for sixth in the overall standings.
Sophomore Mac McCarty and junior Frank Haege Jr. were tied in 15th at 166. Mac McCarty shot back-to-back 83s, while Haege scored an 81 Thursday and an 85 Friday. Senior Stetson McIlravy was not far behind, tied for 23rd with a 172 (86 each day). Senior Lucas TePoel was tied for 37th overall with a 180 (95/85) and freshman Brennan Heesch was tied for 47th with 184 (90/94).
Gilbert led throughout, with a 311 on day one and a 316 on day two.
MOC-Floyd Valley (682) was fourth in the 10-team invitational, followed by Monticello (685), Knoxville (692), Clear Lake (693), ADM-Adel (695), Oskaloosa (720) and Winterset (741).