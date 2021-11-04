With two top 20 runners, Solon grabbed fifth place overall in the Class 3A boys state cross country meet, Oct. 29, at the Lakeside Course in Fort Dodge. The area golf course turns into State Meet Central, for two days each fall as up to 1,000 high school runners, broken into four different enrollment classes, culminate their season.
State runners-up a year ago the Spartans remained among the leaders this year, as well. Sophomore Brick Kabela made the medal stand with a 14th place individual finish across the rolling fairways on the the five kilometer course.
“Brick took a huge step from last year to this fall”, getting the all-state (top 15 individuals) nod,” noted head coach Emy Williams.
Senior Gabe Hinman — who qualified as an individual twice, or with his team the last two years, was close behind, in 18th. Those finishes are bumped up slightly, (Kabela to 12, Hinman to 14) when team scoring is considered. Each of 15 schools which qualify send seven runners for the team competition. Another 30 or so qualify as individuals.
“For Brick, to go all state (14th) this year is a huge step over 2020,” Williams said. “Gabe too, as a four time qualifier along with Ty Becicka, Ethan McLaughlin, Nate Ferguson — they’ve played a large role in where we are today. We will miss their leadership next year.”
With rain in the days prior to the Friday run, the course had some muddy paths, but was navigable. The overall 3A boys’ winner was Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes, clocked in 15:36 over the five kilometers.
Solon junior Michael Yeomans posted a 17:54 finish for his tour of the course, 58th in individual scoring, 83rd when all team runners are posted. He saw a push from his teammates over the last few meets this fall.
“Our times kept improving late in the year,” he said. “We were moving up in the rankings. We worked hard in practice. It showed up late in the year.
“At the start, I was behind a runner who fell. That caught my knee. (Early on) I tried to stay behind Ty (Becicka) and hold my pace; passed a pretty good pack (late). I think I had a pretty good finish.”
As the season began, Solon’s boys were missing a couple ‘top guns’ this fall.
“Who was going to fill those roles?” asked Williams. “All season long, they kept getting stronger and better in their finishes; super competitive. They made it to a place where we coaches were really proud of them.”