TROY MILLS — It was a ‘tighter team pack’ at the finish line for Solon, but Marion pushed more runners across early to claim the team title in the North Linn Invitational Saturday, October 8 near Coggon.

Marion, ranked No.3 in Class 3A, shaved its total to 73 points and the title, with the 1-4-15-16 and 37 runners to push back against Solon’s 7-10-18-19-27 and 81-point team finish in the 15 school meet. Marion has had the top couple runners in the state all season, and it showed when top ranked Jedidiah Osgood claimed the 5K title in 15:20. Fourth place went to teammate Cooper Cook.

