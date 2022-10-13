TROY MILLS — It was a ‘tighter team pack’ at the finish line for Solon, but Marion pushed more runners across early to claim the team title in the North Linn Invitational Saturday, October 8 near Coggon.
Marion, ranked No.3 in Class 3A, shaved its total to 73 points and the title, with the 1-4-15-16 and 37 runners to push back against Solon’s 7-10-18-19-27 and 81-point team finish in the 15 school meet. Marion has had the top couple runners in the state all season, and it showed when top ranked Jedidiah Osgood claimed the 5K title in 15:20. Fourth place went to teammate Cooper Cook.
Solon nearly countered with its team strength. Brick Kabela coming across seventh (16:23) among the 107 runners, followed by Mike Yeomans 10th (16:33), with Evan Burg 18th (17:03) nearly shoulder to shoulder with Grant Bumsted 19th (17:05). Lawsin Sinwell (27th) was 17:34 across the line. Wyatt Applegarth was 51st at 18:13 with Tristen Freeman 64th (18:40).
No one else was close to Marion and Solon. Tipton was third (120), with Grundy Center/Gladbrook fourth (124). Iowa City Regina (127) helped keep the team finishes tight through the top half of the grid. Vinton Shellsburg (129) was sixth, followed by Washington (134), Williamsburg (172), North Linn 267, Benton Community 278), Starmont-West Central (292), Maquoketa Valley (293), Hudson (332), Alburnett (393) and Independence (433).
“On the boys’ side, as a team they moved really well, especially in the second mile,” said Coach Emy Williams. “Evan Burg ran really well. He had a PR by quite a bit and got a feel for a great race today. He ran strong and competed.”
From here, the Spartans’ late season calendar matches the girls with the WaMaC Conference Meet this Thursday, a Class 3A state qualifier next week, and hopefully on to state October 29 in Fort Dodge. The late season strategy continues with the boys. “We need to be worried (over the next couple meets) about our places. How are we competing, finding those other runners that we know we need to beat?” emphasized Williams. “Today, we saw how we are doing. Now, we need to get that competitive edge, more than just times, and then go after it. That’s what we focus on in practice.”