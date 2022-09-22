SOLON — A tie in cross country is uncommon. Not in 2022. Solon’s Lady Spartans pushed their way through to a third tie at their home Invitational Monday, September 19. When places of the first five varsity runners were tallied, Solon and Mt. Vernon-Lisbon were knotted up at 46 points. The better sixth place finish went to Mt. Vernon. The Mustangs were led by Class 3A’s top ranked Lourdes Mason, with an 18:44 five kilometer time.

Solon’s Kayla Young again paced the Lady Spartans in the runner-up spot at 19:29. Right behind her were teammates Mary Fiala (fifth, 20:52), Anna Quillin (ninth, 21:12), Gracie Federspiel (13th, 21:38), with Sydney Dee (17th, 21:50) in the 53 girl grid.

