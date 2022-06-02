SOLON — Head Coach Mark Sovers once again built a boys track and field team impacting the WaMaC Conference, competing at the State level, and accomplishing many goals.
“The 2022 version of Spartan Track and Field set high goals and were willing to bet on themselves and their teammates. They were able to focus on just being the best version of who they were. Meet in and meet out throughout the year, they focused on what they could control and not let what they could not control define them,” he praised. “This unique approach provided our program with the ability to experience a lot of team success throughout the year. Success came in the form of team titles, event balance throughout, PR’s (personal records) and, most importantly, building positive relationships throughout the season.”
With the State Meet in the books and juggling graduation weekend festivities, Coach Sovers took a moment to reflect on the State Meet and the team. He praised the accomplishments of the athletes and the team.
“The State Meet offered an opportunity to go out and compete against the very best in the state. As a team we were able to qualify in four individual events and three relays. Everyone that competed was able to either PR and or move up in the rankings from the State Qualifying meet. The shuttle hurdle team finished 13th with a PR of 1:03.21, Brady Mullen finished 17th in a time of 15.89, distance medley relay 19th with a time of 3:46.52, the 4x400m relay finished tenth with a PR of 3:28.60, and Adam Smith finished 20th with a throw of 47-00.25. Jeremy Bachus finished fourth in the 3A 400m dash with a PR of 49.74 and Michael Yeomans finished 19th in the 800m dash with a PR of 2:03.65. We were pleased with the way they represented our program and the Solon community throughout the weekend.”
He also provide insight on the special weight and impact the departing seniors stirred within the team’s coaches and their hopes for the future.
“We were proud of what our team was able to accomplish this year along the journey that was the 2022 track season. The thing that stood out the most was their ability to compete in the moment and not let accomplishments be the primary thing to determine their worth or value to our team. Our seniors did a very good job of modeling and displaying the importance of building relationships throughout our team and were not afraid to bet on themselves. This is what led to the success we experienced throughout our program this year. We thank our seniors for setting high goals for us all year long. The process we were able to go through and experience to achieve our goals helped shape us into better athletes and people along the way.
“Very proud of the success we had the opportunity to experience this year. We thank our seniors for their investment in the track and field program. Ty Becicka, Oliver Burns, Trin Eidahl, Grant Gerdin, Gabe Hinman, Brody Kerkhoff, Cayden Knipper, Brent Lumpkin, Brady Mullen, Josh O’Neil, Connor Patrick, Parker Pentico, Michael Pipolo, Michael Purdy, Jake Quillin, Edgar Strozzi and Jacob Timmons were able to grow and positively impact our program throughout the season.”
Sovers did not deny the importance of the State Meet but revealed it was just a component of the full season.
“The meet is important. At the same time, it is only a piece of the puzzle to define the season and whether it is viewed as a success or not. The State Meet is an opportunity to go out and continue the season and set a solid foundation for what is ahead,” he explained. “It also gives you the opportunity to go out and enjoy the investment you made in yourself all year long. We value the State Meet and the opportunities it provides to find out something new about who we are. We continue to go out and compete with the very best in the State of Iowa.”
Looking toward the future, Coach Sovers explained what keeps the boys track and field program consistently competitive.
“Each year is a new challenge and a new opportunity to compete and find out something new about yourself as an athlete, and most importantly as a person,” he shared. “Track provides a unique opportunity to bring athletes together with a lot of different goals and purposes. The freshness comes from the challenge of coming together as a team and investing in each other to be the best version of who we are. Track and field provides the opportunity to bet on yourself to be successful and for the team to experience success. Very proud of the success we had the opportunity to experience this year.”