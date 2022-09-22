Brad Sherman – the best choice for Iowa House District 91

As a supporter of Brad Sherman for Iowa House District 91, I would like to say how encouraging it is to have a man of exceptional character and integrity running for this position. His view of government is simple, which is the way it was intended to be. Less government involvement in our lives is what I want, and what most people want. Our rights come from God, not from government! It was never the intent of our founding fathers to restrict, control, and overburden the people of this country with excessive taxes and government over-reach into our businesses. Nor is it the responsibility of the government to tell us how to live our lives, what we can and cannot say, and inflict ridiculous and immoral laws on us.

