Brad Sherman – the best choice for Iowa House District 91
As a supporter of Brad Sherman for Iowa House District 91, I would like to say how encouraging it is to have a man of exceptional character and integrity running for this position. His view of government is simple, which is the way it was intended to be. Less government involvement in our lives is what I want, and what most people want. Our rights come from God, not from government! It was never the intent of our founding fathers to restrict, control, and overburden the people of this country with excessive taxes and government over-reach into our businesses. Nor is it the responsibility of the government to tell us how to live our lives, what we can and cannot say, and inflict ridiculous and immoral laws on us.
Brad supports the idea that every life is precious because we are all created in the image of God. He regularly states that our constitution is an exceptional document the way that it is, and does not need to be re-written, just re-read. He wants fair and honest elections that we can trust. He has a deep love for our country and the republic it was created to be. He will stand up for what is right and good and can’t be bought nor will he cave into the pressure to vote against his conscience. Iowa would be well served to have Brad in our state government to fight for what is in the best interest of the people of Iowa.