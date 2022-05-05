Nicole Breese, of Solon, presented at Concordia University Nebraska’s 2022 Research Symposium.
Concordia University, Nebraska’s 11th annual Academic and Research Symposium provides students with an opportunity to showcase achievements to the campus community on April 25.
During the one-day event aimed at showcasing undergraduate scholarship, science and research in a relaxed, interdisciplinary setting, 57 oral and 34 poster presentations were given by 106 students, on topics ranging from monarchical republicanism to GPAC football recruiting representing virtually every academic field including art, literature, psychology, chemistry, physics, biology, history, theology, geography and mathematics.
Dr. Brian Albright, associate professor of mathematics and organizer of the symposium, recognizes its value, stating, “The symposium is a great opportunity for students to showcase their God-given academic talents in a friendly, collegial environment.”
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Neb., currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.