Brett Smith was a senior at Solon High School in 2011 when diagnosed with Leukemia. He began extensive chemotherapy treatment immediately at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics upon being diagnosed.
His classmates, teachers and the Solon community immediately jumped in, supporting in any way they could. There were fundraisers, a hair shaving event, gift cards sent, money donated and so much more, in love and support, than could ever be repaid by our family.
Brett was able to continue getting his schoolwork while he was hospitalized and was able to walk for graduation in May of 2011. At this time, he was in remission and looking forward to attending the University of Iowa school of Engineering in the Fall. However, Brett’s leukemia returned, in full force, during that summer and the UIHC exhausted all options of fighting his cancer. He was referred to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, Texas, where he traveled with family to continue his fight. Brett continued to undergo extensive treatments and chemotherapy to prepare for a second bone marrow transplant. He was an inspiration to all of us as we watched him during his brave fight.
In April 2012, he was near recovering from the transplant when his cancer returned. After 16 months of battling this illness with everything he had, Brett passed away on April 16, 2012, at the young age of 19.
Brett was heavily involved in basketball and trapshooting during his time at Solon High School. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, especially enjoying hunting with his father. He spent a lot of time out on “the farm” and had a deep love for his friends, family and the Solon Community. Brett is survived by his parents, Jeff and Carmen Smith and his sisters, Katie Smith and Becca Dicus, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He now has two nieces and three nephews, we know he would’ve spoiled and most likely been a big influence in their lives.
In April 2013, the family held the first ever Brett Smith Memorial Run. The run was organized as a way for the family to remember Brett and have fun in his memory. Each year, the money raised from the event is given to a local family with some sort of medical crisis.
This year, we decided to use the money raised for the Solon Fire Department to build their new fire station.
It gave Brett the strength to keep fighting and gave our family an appreciation for the community that can never be fully expressed. By supporting the Solon Fire Department, this year, with the race proceeds it is a way for the family to give back to the community we and Brett love so much. He would be extremely happy to have this day dedicated to the Solon Fire Department in his memory.
Please join us for the event on Saturday, April 9. Anyone wishing to volunteer and/or sponsorship should contact Sarah Drea at dbsadea@hotmail.com.
All registration money goes directly to the recipient as sponsorship money is used to help cover costs, such as t-shirts, etc. This is a family fun day, so bring the family. There is a run for everyone! Kids have a separate run/walk they can enjoy. They are certainly welcome to participate in the bigger one, also.
This year for an extra twist, in addition to door prizes, prizes for costumes, Solon spirit, and teams running as a group. Identify yourself at registration if part of a team.
Participants may register at www.brettsrunsolon.org. The deadline to be guaranteed a t-shirt is March 27. There is also a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Brett-Smith-Memorial-Run-610340382657060/.
Details: 1 Mile and 5K run- $30, 10 a.m. start. Kids Run, 12 and under, $15 9:15 a.m. start.
Start/Finish Line and Participant Check-In/Registration is at Randall Park. Interested runners/walkers do not need to preregister in order to participate.
Packet pick-up for pre-registered participants is Friday, April 8, from 4-7 p.m. at 1924 Highway 1 NE in Solon.
Race day registration/check-in for pre registered participants is from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Randall Park, Kids Run participants must register by 9 a.m. the day of the event..
Order extra t-shirts for $15 at www.brettsrunsolon.org or Sarah Drea at dbsadrea@hotmail.com.