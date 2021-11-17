Bridge Community Bank CEO Bob Steen announced several promotions.

David Steen has been promoted to president and will continue to work from Solon. He has been with the bank since 1999 and lives in Solon with his family.

Paula Sears has been promoted to executive vice president. She celebrated her 13th year with Bridge this summer.

Jill Cinkovich has been promoted to operations officer. She has been with the bank for three years and works out of the Mechanicsville location.

Wittsle Paisley has been promoted to assistant vice president after being with the bank for four years and works out of our Solon location.

