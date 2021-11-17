Bridge Community Bank announces promotions Nov 17, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +3 Jill Cinkovich +3 Wittsle Paisley +3 Paula Sears +3 David Steen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridge Community Bank CEO Bob Steen announced several promotions.David Steen has been promoted to president and will continue to work from Solon. He has been with the bank since 1999 and lives in Solon with his family.Paula Sears has been promoted to executive vice president. She celebrated her 13th year with Bridge this summer.Jill Cinkovich has been promoted to operations officer. She has been with the bank for three years and works out of the Mechanicsville location.Wittsle Paisley has been promoted to assistant vice president after being with the bank for four years and works out of our Solon location. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football: Eight Raiders earn All-District honorsSpringville volleyball - Class 1A state championship: Team of destinyMidland/Springville football: Menster, DeMean named first-team All-District 5Alburnett Historical Society retains memories of beloved localRibbon cutting held for simulation centerInaugural Side-by-Side Ride raises thousands for Honor Flight NetworkLisbon presents “Rehearsal for Murder”New police sergeant namedRaiders excited for comedic productionNew NHS members inducted Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.